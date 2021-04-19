FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry and pleasant weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We finally get to enjoy a run of mainly dry and pleasant weather over the next several days. Our next good chance of rain is expected late in the week in association with a cold front.
For today, plenty of sunshine early will give way to partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Highs will be a bit below-normal once again today, topping out in the low 70s.
Clouds will quickly increase tonight and a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the overnight. But any threat of rain is likely gone by the time most of us wake up on Tuesday morning, with lows in the low 50s. We’ll then enjoy plenty of sunshine into the day on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A cold front will slide through late Tuesday to early Wednesday without much fanfare, but it will deliver a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the mid part of the week. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs only reaching the upper 60s on Wednesday.
Our next impactful weather arrives late in the week with another cold front. Showers and thunderstorms appear likely from late Friday into Saturday morning as the front moves across the Deep South.
While we don’t expect anything close to the rainfall we received last week, the early outlook suggests rain totals of 0.5″ to 2.0″ will be common and could be higher in spots.
Drier weather then returns from Sunday into at least early next week.
