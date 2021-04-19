Ascension Parish asks residents to report water in homes

ASCENSION PARISH, La. - Ascension Parish Government is asking residents to report any incidents of storm water entering homes after the recent heavy rains.
The information will be compiled and cataloged by the Floodplain Management and Stormwater departments to keep accurate records in the Parish.
The request is for information on homes and businesses only, and not for sheds, pole barns, and other out structures.
All residents who have had flooding issues are asked to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. The technician fielding the call will use the work order system to register the call and then assign it to the appropriate staff member so the case can be documented. It is a good way to track the work order, and it can also hold information and pictures.
To date, the Parish has received no reports of any water in homes. This is a proactive step to ensure the Parish has a complete record of any and all high-water events that are regularly reported to State and Federal agencies.
