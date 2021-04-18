Former Parkview Baptist head football coach and legend Kenny Guillot dies at 76

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Parkview Baptist head football coach Kenny Guillot has passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, April 18 according to The Advocate.
Guillot led Parkview to four 3A LHSAA State Titles in 2001, 2007, 2010 and 2012 during his 15 year career at the helm for the Eagles and went 167-31.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Life Fellowship at 10210 Barringer Foreman. On Wednesday, visitation will be for 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Mary Bird Perkins Center.
His last season as the head coach for the Eagles was in 2013, but he remained as the school’s athletic director until 2018. He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Guillot started his coaching career in 1969 at Broadmoor High School as an assistant before moving to Tara High School in 1972 to become an assistant where helped win a state title in 1974.
His first head coaching job came in 1979 with Woodlawn High School and from there he became offensive coordinator at Nicholls State University from 1981-1986 and McNeese State from 1987-1990.
