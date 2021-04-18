FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns Sunday; a dry, cool start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rain is over...finally.
We are now the sixth wettest April on record for the Baton Rouge area, and we still have almost two weeks left in the month! We should be in the top three before all is said and done.
The doppler estimated rain map shows how much rain the area received since Tuesday, which ranged from six to ten inches across most of the region, especially southeast of the city.
Now that the rain is over, so is the Flood Watch. Now we look to clear out and dry out for the next few days.
Starting with today, we are looking good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s.
Sunday night will be clear, dry, and cool, with lows dropping to 50 by daybreak Monday.
Expect mainly sunny and dry conditions right on through Thursday, with our next rain chance coming Friday into next Saturday.
