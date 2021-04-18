Families celebrate National Donate a Life Month during BR ‘Path of Remembrance’ ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families across the state celebrated National Donate a Life Month by honoring their loved ones who donated part of their life for others.
The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency hosted a “Path of Remembrance” Ceremony at the LSU Rural Life Museum Saturday, April 18.
“Typically, this event is held in a hospital setting and we honor heroes from the year before. Due to COVID concerns, we had to re-think how we did things,” said Community Educator for LOPA, Lori Stelle.
This year, the ceremony was converted to a drive-event. Family and friends drove through the Rural Life campus and planted signs along the road with their loved one’s name on it. Afterwards, the families release butterflies in their memory.
LOPA saw over 50 families drive-thru Saturday. LOPA also hosted similar events in New Orleans, Acadiana, Alexandria, Shreveport, and Monroe.
Another ceremony will be held in Schriever on Sunday, April 18.
