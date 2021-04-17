Volunteers work to clean Gardere Streets in the rain a part of EBR’s Safe Hopeful Neighborhood Clean Up Operation

Today, the need was highlighted, if not picked up the rains would carry this litter into Baton Rouge’s waterways. “Where this litter ends up is right in the drain, and so when we have rains like what we’ve had over the past few days those drains get clogged up. The water gets backed up and gets pushed into yards instead, so we were having conversations about what litter actually means and the results of litter,” Rowdy Gaudet is council member for District 3.