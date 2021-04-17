Volunteers work to clean Gardere Streets in the rain a part of EBR’s Safe Hopeful Neighborhood Clean Up Operation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Braving the rain, volunteers walked a mile and half through the Gardere neighborhood, picking up 50 bags of trash that cluttered the area, making sure home is in good order.
“Just because it’s not inside your home, it’s still your home, you want a clean neighborhood. You want people to say, hey, this is a nice neighborhood and you want it to be just a safe area,” says Alexiss Ventura. Among the 50 or so LSU students and Metro Council Members who didn’t let the rain scare them away is Alexiss Ventura.
Although Ventura is not from Baton Rouge, but it’s home for now and she wants to help leave it better than the way she found it.
“Not being from Louisiana or Baton Rouge, but I am very in love with the city and the community. I just fee like even though it’s not my home, I still want to keep it clean and just giving a little encouragement for the people who do live here to keep Baton Rouge clean,” Ventura adds.
This is all pat of EBR’s Safe Hopeful Neighborhood Clean Up Operation. The group picks a day every few months to go around the capitol region and collect trash on the streets.
Today, the need was highlighted, if not picked up the rains would carry this litter into Baton Rouge’s waterways. “Where this litter ends up is right in the drain, and so when we have rains like what we’ve had over the past few days those drains get clogged up. The water gets backed up and gets pushed into yards instead, so we were having conversations about what litter actually means and the results of litter,” Rowdy Gaudet is council member for District 3.
