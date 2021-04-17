Tigers run-rule North Carolina State 13-2 sweep doubleheader

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU exploded for 13 runs on 10 hits as they swept Saturday’s doubleheader to take the series over North Carolina State in Curtis and Jacqueline Dail Stadium.
LSU (26-14, 8-7 SEC) got things started in the top of the second inning as Raeleen Guiterrez launched a no doubt solo home run to right field to take a 1-0 lead.
North Carolina State answered in the bottom of the second inning as they launched a two-run home run to take a brief 2-1 lead over the Tigers.
In the top of the third inning the Tigers answered with a two-run home run from Ciara Briggs to take a 3-2 lead and LSU did not look back.
Aliyah Andrews drew an RBI walk in the top of the fourth and the Tigers took a 4-2 lead and then Briggs drew another RBI walk to make it 5-2. Taylor Pleasants added another run on a RBI groundout to make it 6-2 over N.C. State.
The Tigers would not be done yet with the scoring as they added three more runs in the top of the fifth inning as Pleasants cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 9-2.
In the top of the sixth inning Danieca Coffey added another run on a RBI groundout to make it 10-2. Then Andrews hit a two-run triple to make it 12-2 in the sixth.
Then Briggs would reach on an error scoring Andrews from third to make it 13-2. Shelby Wickersham (5-3) would get the win in the circle for the Tigers.
Wickersham pitched six innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters.
LSU will return to action on the road as they take on Kentucky on Friday, April 23.
