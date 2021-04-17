Tigers drop game one of doubleheader to No. 5 South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and AJ Labas were seemingly in control for much of the first game of a seven inning doubleheader against No. 5 South Carolina on Saturday, April 17. However, things quickly changed in the top of the seventh inning when the Gamecocks scored four runs on four hits to take a 4-2 win.
LSU (21-13, 4-10 SEC) got things started in the bottom of the first inning when Cade Doughty ripped a two out RBI double to left field to score Gavin Dugas from first to take a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers then added another run the bottom of the second inning as Zach Arnold hit a RBI foul out to right field to score Jordan Thompson to make it 2-0.
Labas worked six strong innings, striking out four batters, allowing three hits and no runs, but then in the top of the seventh inning South Carolina (23-10, 9-5 SEC) got back-to-back singles and a sac-bunt to move runners into scoring position and that would be all for Labas.
Devin Fontenot (1-2) came into relief for Labas and then allowed a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2.. The Gamecocks weren’t finished yet as they added two more runs on a double to make it 4-2.
The Tigers will look to win the series against the Gamecocks in the second game of a seven inning doubleheader. First pitch for is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
