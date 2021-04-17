Tidwell’s HR lifts No. 15 LSU 2-1 over NC State

RALIEGH, N.C. (WAFB) - It was a pitchers duel for much of the game between No. 15 LSU (25-14, 8-7 SEC) and North Carolina State in the first game of a doubleheader.
With the game tied at 1-1 Taylor Tidwell broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run to right center to give LSU a 2-1 lead.
LSU starting pitcher Ali Kilponen (11-5) allowed two hits over seven innings and allowed one run on a sac-fly against N.C. State in the bottom of the first inning, she also struck out eight batters in the win.
The Tigers got things started with a RBI sac-fly from Raeleen Guiterrez in the top of the first inning to make it 1-0. N.C. State would answer with a sac-fly of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie it at 1-1.
The Tigers will look to win the series against N.C. State in the second game of their doubleheader.
