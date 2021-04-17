SUSLA graduate reflects on first Grambling vs Southern game held in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first ever Grambling State University vs Southern University football game in Shreveport, was held in 1973. It didn’t become the Bayou Classic until 1974.
Irma Rogers, a Southern University at Shreveport graduate, attended that game against Grambling.
”Been so many years. 1973, I remember telling the people, at that time I was working at Sears because I hadn’t graduated. I remember telling them I have to be off, I have to go to this game,” said Rogers.
Rogers has attended several Bayou Classic games in New Orleans and says she is excited to have the game come back home.
She attributes her success to SUSLA and says she can’t wait to watch her team play on Saturday, April 17.
