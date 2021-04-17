LSU drops fourth SEC series of the season to No. 5 South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers struggled in the final game of the series against No. 5 South Carolina as they lost 9-0 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
In the two games South Carolina (24-10, 10-5 SEC) combined for 13 runs on 21 hits while LSU (21-14, 4-11 SEC) could only muster two runs on nine hits.
The Gamecocks got things started in the first inning as they launched a two-run home run to right field to quickly take a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, South Carolina struck for three runs, George Callil hit a RBI triple to make it 3-0, then Brennan Milone would add another run for the Gamecocks on a RBI double to left field to make it 4-0 and Wes Clarke added another run on a RBI single to make it 5-0.
South Carolina added one more run in the top of the third inning on a passed ball and then in the top of the sixth inning would add three more runs to make it 9-0.
Blake Money was charged with the loss falling to 1-2 on the season. In the last two SEC starts for Money he has given up three two-run home runs.
LSU will return to action on Tuesday, April 20 against Louisiana Monroe.
