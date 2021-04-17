FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weather continues; expect rain throughout the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through late Saturday night for the entire viewing area.
We could see an additional one to two inches of rain, especially southeast of Baton Rouge, going towards New Orleans.
We’ll have about a 60% chance of showers and storms, off and on throughout the day with mainly cloudy skies and highs only around 70.
The rain chances stay in the forecast Saturday night, mainly before midnight, with about a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, cooler lows in the low to mid 50s towards daybreak Sunday.
The computer models are dropping their rain forecast numbers, suggesting Baton Rouge will only get around a quarter of an inch, but we should see a bit more than that.
You can keep up with the latest river stages and forecasts by clicking here.
Finally, Sunday through Thursday we’ll have nice, dry weather!
