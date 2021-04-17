Community pitches in to help support families of missing mariners

“It hits close to home to us, we’re a close-knit community and we want them to feel welcome, we want them to know we know y’all are going through a hard time right now we’re here for you and we’re gonna try and show y’all what we can do to make you feel as comfortable as you can while you’re here… obviously they’re very sad and we did pray with them before we left they’re just trying to stay positive they’re doing the best they can right now,” said Danos.