Thousands without power, reports of downed trees following severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of residents are without electricity after severe weather rolled through the metro Baton Rouge area just after 5 a.m on April 16.
According to Entergy Louisiana, over 13,000 customers across East Baton Rouge Parish are in the dark as of 6:45 a.m.
In Iberville Parish, over 2,000 customers are without electricity.
At least 700 Entergy customers in Ascension Parish are also without lights.
In total, Entergy is reporting over 19,000 customers are without electricity statewide.
There have been reports of downed trees in several areas across Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirming a tree fell near a home on Whitehaven Street near Lee Drive just before 5:30 a.m.
Residents have also reported storm damage on Lee Drive near Hyacinth Avenue.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
