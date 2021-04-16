State witness says he is “very certain” alleged murder Kenneth Gleason did not kill Bruce Cofield

Landry was called to the stand last. He made it clear that he did not want to testify in this trial. Landry told the jury he heard gunshots and then ran outside to see what was going on. Surveillance footage from Landry’s salon appeared to tell another story though. In the video, Landry is seen poking his head outside and then running with his client to the back of the building. About 30 seconds later Landry walks back to the front of his salon and then walks outside.