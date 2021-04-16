State witness says he is “very certain” alleged murder Kenneth Gleason did not kill Bruce Cofield

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last witness of day two in the Kenneth Gleason trial was very adamant Gleason did not kill Bruce Cofield.
Jacques Landry, the owner of the now-defunct Posh Chic hair salon near the corner of N. Acadian and Florida pointed at Kenneth Gleason and said the gunman who killed Cofield looked nothing like him.
It was a bizarre twist on a day in which prosecutors laid the groundwork for their case against Gleason. Gleason is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the killings of Cofield and Donald Smart.
Other state witnesses testified Cofield was a regular at the intersection and typically would ask drivers for money when stopped at the red light. They testified he was in his usual spot on the corner near a strip mall when he was killed.
One of the witnesses called, Alfreda Harrison, a CATS bus driver, was waiting on the light to change when she said she heard gunshots. She testified she ran the red light in her bus out of fear.
The bus was equipped with surveillance cameras, the video was played for the jury. You can clearly hear four gunshots and then a fifth after Harrison drove off. It was unclear in the video of who was doing the shooting.
Darlene Henry, another witness was at the intersection at the time of the shooting as well. When Harrison’s bus moved, she said she could see Cofield stumbling down the ground and start rolling. Henry told the jury “he (Cofield) was screaming and he fell. He started rolling. He rolled to the corner and then a guy walked up to him while he was screaming and shot him again.”
Henry said she counted five shots before the man, who she described as white, thin, and dressed in dark clothes, walked away and got in his car to drive away. At times during her testimony she became emotional. She said she new Cofield from driving through the intersection.
Landry was called to the stand last. He made it clear that he did not want to testify in this trial. Landry told the jury he heard gunshots and then ran outside to see what was going on. Surveillance footage from Landry’s salon appeared to tell another story though. In the video, Landry is seen poking his head outside and then running with his client to the back of the building. About 30 seconds later Landry walks back to the front of his salon and then walks outside.
Gleason’s defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau seized the opportunity during cross-examination to shore up Landry’s timeline in an attempt to make Landry’s testimony more credible for the jury. Ambeau played the surveillance video from Landry’s salon, laying out a timeline of when the shooting happened that was contradictory to Cumming’s.
When asked after the trial adjourned, Ambeau said he has never seen a witness called by a prosecutor make such as a case for his client.
Proceedings will resume Saturday at 8:30 in the 19th JDC.
