Several EBR Schools move to ‘at-home learning’ due to power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced several closures due to power outages caused by severe weather that moved through the metro Baton Rouge area early Friday morning.
A spokesperson with the school system confirmed that at least three schools have switched to virtual instruction instead of in-person learning on April 16.
- Southdowns Elementary
- Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts (BRCPVA)
- Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (BR FLAIM)
A spokesperson for EBR Schools released the following statement:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.