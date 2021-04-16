Several EBR Schools move to ‘at-home learning’ due to power outages

By WAFB Staff | April 16, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 8:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced several closures due to power outages caused by severe weather that moved through the metro Baton Rouge area early Friday morning.

A spokesperson with the school system confirmed that at least three schools have switched to virtual instruction instead of in-person learning on April 16.

  • Southdowns Elementary
  • Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts (BRCPVA)
  • Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (BR FLAIM)

A spokesperson for EBR Schools released the following statement:

“Due to power outages at Southdowns Elementary, BRCVPA and BRFLAIM, and with no estimated restoration time from Entergy, these schools have transitioned to an at-home learning day to the extent possible. Teachers will work to support students who can log on virtually and will make accommodations for any students who are unable to attend. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”
