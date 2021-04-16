No. 15 LSU drops game one to N.C. State 3-1

RALIEGH, N.C. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU dropped the first game of the weekend series to North Carolina State on Friday, April 16 3-1.
The Tigers (24-14, 8-7 SEC) are in the middle of a long road stretch and will not return home to Tiger Park until they play Arkansas on Saturday, May 1.
LSU is currently 6-8 on the road and will look to bounce back as they take on the Wolfpack in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17 with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Ciara Briggs got things started in the top of the first inning with a solo home run to right center to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Shelbi Sunseri got the start in the circle for the Tigers and pitched five strong innings allowing one run striking out six batters and allowing three hits.
Ali Kilponen (10-5) came into relief for Sunseri in the sixth inning, she pitched one inning and took the loss, she allowed two runs on two hits.
