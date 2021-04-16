Major Community Vaccination Center opens to public April 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Friday, the public can get a COVID-19 vaccine at a new major Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Baton Rouge.
This comes after the White House announced that the Administration would be partnering with the State of Louisiana to build a vaccine site at the Bon Carre Business Center in Baton Rouge. The address is 7359 Florida Blvd. The site will administer around 3,000 shots in arms a day or 21,000 doses per week.
“I believe that we were selected as a mass vaccination site because of our work with the Louisiana Department of Health, our intentionality around closing health disparities,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
To get information about the East Baton Rouge site and to schedule an appointment, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.