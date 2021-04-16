Louisiana worries about fourth surge, as other states across the country experience surges and slow rise in cases

“They’ve seen a leveling of their decrease and over the past two day the suggestion is a little bit of an increase. Definitely not a spike yet, but they have been going down for a while. There was a lot of discussion because they had lifted their mask mandate over month ago. Their downward progress has stopped over the past couple of days, there’s a suggestion that they might be going up. Now, Florida is actually further along that path. Florida has been going up for the past week and a half so,” adds Dr. Kanter. He also mentioned that trends in Mississippi, where they got rid of the masks, are hard to compare to the actual case count because they don’t test as much. When it comes to states up North, there’s a big warning sign out of Michigan, the state has given out more vaccines than Louisiana, and their fourth surge is already there.