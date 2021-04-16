Haleigh Bryant wins NCAA title; LSU finishes sixth at NCAA Championships

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers got off to a great start in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II round between Oklahoma, Utah and Alabama. LSU led after the first two rotations at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
LSU started the meet out on the floor where they finished the regular season ranked No. 2. They scored a lights out 49.500 on floor.
Christian Desiderio got things started with a 9.90. Alyona Shchennikova followed with a 9.8875 and Sierra Ballard and Sarah Edwards went 9.90. Johnson anchored the opening rotation with a 9.9125 to give the Tigers a lead after one.
The Tigers then moved to the vault where Haleigh Bryant led LSU to a 49.5125. Bryant also became the second freshman in school history to win an NCAA title when she drilled her front handspring-front pike half in the anchor spot to score a 9.975. Bryant’s NCAA vault title marked the seventh in LSU history.
Sami Durante started with a 9.875 and Shchennikova and Elena Arenas followed with scores of 9.8375 and 9.8125. Edwards posted a 9.875 in the fourth spot and Kiya Johnson stuck her double-twisting Yurchenko for a 9.95. They led after two.
The freshmen led the bars lineup to a 49.375. Johnson started things with a 9.85 and Chase Brock scored a 9.875. They were then followed by a 9.90 from Olivia Dunne and 9.85 from Bryant. Shchennikova scored a 9.90 for the squad in the fifth spot.
However, when LSU got to the beam they were unable to fight off a firing Utah team. Desiderio scored a 9.725 to start. Bryant was inserted into the lineup at the last minute and scored a 9.925. Senior Bridget Dean scored a 9.8625 followed by a 9.8875 from Johnson and 9.775 from Campbell.
Bryant led the squad in the all-around with a 39.625 and Johnson followed with a 39.600. LSU finished with a197.5625,
Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Championship Final after finishing in first with a 198.0875. Utah scored a 197.600 to advance to final. Alabama finished with a 197.575 in third.
