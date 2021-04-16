FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain, showers on the way over the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through Noon on Saturday.
Additional rounds of showers and t-storms impacting the region over the next couple of days mean that flooding will remain a possibility and river levels will have to be monitored.
Friday gets off to a stormy start as a quick-moving upper-air disturbance rolls through south Louisiana.
While locally heavy rainfall will be the primary concern, isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out, with the main concern being hail, followed by a low (but not zero) chance of damaging winds.
Once the initial wave of storms slides to our east, we should see a bit of a lull in the rains from late morning into early afternoon.
But the lull will be brief with renewed shower and t-storm development expected by late afternoon into this evening.
Rain is very much in play for any Friday evening plans you may have, including LSU baseball at the Box.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center continues to highlight the flooding threat after widespread rains of 3″ to 6″ so far this week, with some isolated spots nearing 10″ of rainfall since Tuesday. A Level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding is posted generally along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor today into Saturday morning.
Elsewhere, a Level 2/5 (slight) risk is posted. The Storm Prediction Center also has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide.
Additional rains of 1″ to 3″ will be common over the next couple of days, with locally higher totals possible.
Many local rivers are either in flood or forecast to reach flood stage in the coming days, so any additional heavy rains will only exacerbate the flooding concerns.
You can keep up with the latest river stages and forecasts by clicking here.
We should finally dry out on Sunday and enjoy a stretch of much nicer weather through much of next week.
