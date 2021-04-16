Bayou Classic showcases importance of HBCUs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Bayou Classic is showcasing Southern University and Grambling State University this year. The two schools have made impacts on education in Louisiana, as well as throughout the United States.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have served the country since the 1800s. Originally created to educate African Americans due to segregation, HBCUs are very diverse and have educated minds such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other high-profile individuals.
This spring, Grambling State awarded Alexis White a degree in cybersecurity. She is the first person in Louisiana to earn the degree.
This is an example of how HBCUs prepare students in groundbreaking careers and stay competitive with other educational institutions.
“HBCUs provide students with a nurturing environment, as well as diversity inside and outside of the classroom,” said Obadiah Simmons, a dean at Grambling State.
If you would like to learn more about the importance of HBCUs, there is a panel discussion planned at 3 p.m. Friday at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.