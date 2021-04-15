West Feliciana leads La. in percentage vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Feliciana Parish leads the state of Louisiana by far when it comes to vaccination percentages by parish.
Lester Duhe’ is speaking with officials to find out what they are doing to effectively get shots in arms. He’ll have the full report on 9News at 10.
(Sorted by Percent Initiated Vaccine Series)
1.) West Feliciana - 51.02%
2.) Orleans - 41.44%
3.) Jefferson - 37.36%
4.) St. Tammany - 34.29%
5.) Tensas - 33.22%
6.) East Baton Rouge - 33.14%
7.) St. Charles - 32.28%
8.) St. John the Baptist - 32.12%
9.) Pointe Coupee - 32.04%
10.) Plaquemines - 32.01%
11.) St. James - 30.23%
12.) West Baton Rouge - 30.17%
13.) Iberville - 29.76%
14.) Bienville - 28.92%
15.) Ascension - 28.46%
16.) Lafayette - 27.96%
17.) Union - 27.35%
18.) Caddo - 27.31%
19.) Richland - 27.17%
20. Lincoln - 27.16%
21.) West Carroll - 27.08%
22.) St. Bernard - 26.71%
23. Rapides - 26.47%
24.) Morehouse - 25.97%
25.) Acadia - 25.94%
26.) Webster - 25.72%
27.) Ouachita - 25.69%
28.) Tangipahoa - 25.60%
29.) East Feliciana - 24.71%
30.) Natchitoches - 24.62%
31.) Lafourche - 24.42%
32.) East Carroll - 24.26%
33.) Terrebonne - 24.19%
34.) Bossier - 24.12%
35.) Washington - 24.01%
36.) St. Mary - 23.79%
37.) Iberia - 23.79%
38.) Claiborne - 23.63%
39.) De Soto - 23.54%
40.) Calcasieu - 23.41%
41.) Assumption - 23.35%
42.) Caldwell - 23.10%
43.) St. Landry - 22.92%
44.) Winn - 22.79%
45.) Jackson - 22.47%
46.) Franklin - 22.21%
47.) Avoyelles - 22.13%
48.) Catahoula - 21.37%
49.) Evangeline - 21.14%
50.) Livingston - 21.11%
51.) Red River - 21.06%
52.) St. Martin - 20.48%
53.) Sabine - 20.14%
54.) Madison - 20.01%
55.) Vermilion - 19.85%
56.) Jefferson Davis - 19.73%
57.) Beauregard - 18.43%
58.) Grant - 18.27%
59.) Concordia - 17.58%
60.) St. Helena - 16.95%
61.) La Salle - 16.81%
62.) Allen - 15.24%
63.) Vernon - 13.61%
64.) Cameron - 9.96%
______________________
(Sorted by Completed Vaccination Series)
1.) West Feliciana - 40.35%
2.) Orleans - 29.73%
3.) Jefferson - 26.51%
4.) St. Tammany - 25.96%
5.) Tensas - 25.16%
6.) East Baton Rouge - 24.39%
7.) Pointe Coupee - 24.20%
8.) Plaquemines - 23.79%
9.) St. Charles - 23.54%
10.) West Carroll - 22.93%
11.) St. John the Baptist - 21.65%
12.) West Baton Rouge - 21.43%
13.) Caddo - 21.43%
14.) Lafayette - 21.42%
15.) St. James - 21.33%
16.) Richland - 21.26%
17.) Lincoln - 20.94%
18.) Iberville - 20.89%
19.) Ascension - 20.78%
20.) Union - 20.65%
21.) Bienville - 20.63%
22.) East Carroll - 20.29%
23.) Rapides - 19.60%
24.) Morehouse - 19.51%
25.) Tangipahoa - 19.44%
26.) Webster - 18.91%
27.) Lafourche - 18.90%
28.) Ouachita - 18.87%
29.) Acadia - 18.85%
30.) Terrebonne - 18.72%
31.) Bossier - 18.58%
32.) Caldwell - 18.46%
33.) Washington - 18.35%
34.) Assumption - 18.25%
35.) St. Mary - 18.24%
36.) Winn - 18.21%
37.) East Feliciana - 17.98%
38.) Jackson - 17.95%
39.) De Soto - 17.64%
40.) St. Landry - 17.53%
41.) St. Bernard - 17.30%
42.) Natchitoches - 17.21%
43.) Franklin - 17.06%
44.) Iberia - 16.99%
45.) Calcasieu - 16.75%
46.) Claiborne - 16.39%
47.) Red River - 16.37%
48.) Catahoula - 16.06%
49.) Avoyelles - 15.85%
50.) Madison - 15.66%
51.) St. Martin - 15.24%
52.) Evangeline - 15.22%
53.) Livingston - 15.17%
54.) Vermilion - 14.47%
55.) Jefferson Davis - 14.43%
56.) La Salle - 13.79%
57.) Grant - 13.59%
58.) Sabine - 13.40%
59.) Concordia - 13.16%
60.) Beauregard - 12.53%
61.) St. Helena - 12.41%
62.) Allen - 10.82%
63.) Vernon - 8.26%
64.) Cameron - 7.47%
