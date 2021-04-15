REPORT: LSU point guard enters NCAA transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman point guard Jalen Cook has entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, April 15 according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.
The Walker, La. native played in 20 games for the Tigers this past season and averaged 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Cook had no starts for LSU had averaged just 7.5 minutes per game for the Tigers.
In February against Georgia, Cook finished with a career-high 11 points and two assists. He made 4-of-6 field goals, including two three-pointers and one free throw.
Cook helped lead Walker High School to the Class 5A State Championship as a sophomore and then in 2019 he averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals.
