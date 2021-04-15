Police asking for public’s help in locating Texas teen who may be in Baton Rouge

Police asking for public’s help in locating Texas teen who may be in Baton Rouge
Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | April 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Lufkin, Texas are asking for help from people in the Baton Rouge area in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Officials say they have reason to believe Johana Guardado, of Lufkin, may be visiting a friend in Baton Rouge.

“We do not believe she is in danger at this time,” police say.

Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. She was last seen near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. She was last seen near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)

Police say Johana was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevrolet car with Texas license plate number: NRX-5891 at a Chevron gas station near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12.

Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. She was last seen near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12, 2021, being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car with license plate NRX-5891.
Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. She was last seen near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12, 2021, being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car with license plate NRX-5891. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. She was last seen near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Johana Guardado, 15, of Lufkin, Texas is missing and believed to be in Baton Rouge, La. She was last seen near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)

Authorities describe Johana as 5′1 tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Monroe hoodie, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.

Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.