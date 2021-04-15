Police asking for public’s help in locating Texas teen who may be in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Lufkin, Texas are asking for help from people in the Baton Rouge area in locating a 15-year-old girl.
Officials say they have reason to believe Johana Guardado, of Lufkin, may be visiting a friend in Baton Rouge.
“We do not believe she is in danger at this time,” police say.
Police say Johana was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevrolet car with Texas license plate number: NRX-5891 at a Chevron gas station near Lufkin High School on Monday, April 12.
Authorities describe Johana as 5′1 tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Monroe hoodie, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.
Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
