Pair of bills by US Sen. Cassidy aimed at lowering prescription drug costs head to president’s desk

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - You could save money on prescription drugs thanks to some newly-passed bills introduced by US Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (R-La.).
The Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act and the Ensuring Innovation Act are aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for patients and taxpayers.
“Passing these bills in Congress has the potential to lower prescription costs for patients, but also for taxpayers, because taxpayers pay a lot of the bill too,” said Cassidy. “The [Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act] improves awareness for the doctor, and the patient, that these drugs are effective and they’re less expensive. They’re good for your health. They’re good for your wallet. It’s a good piece of legislation.”
The measures passed the US House of Representatives on Thursday, April 15, and will head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
