One and Done: LSU G Cam Thomas declaring for 2021 NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a good thing LSU basketball head coach Will Wade has been working to reload the talent for next season because he is losing another player to the NBA and this one was the leading scorer on the team.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas announced on social media Thursday, April 15, that he is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Chesapeake, Va. native led the SEC in points per game (23.0 avg.) and led all freshmen in NCAA D1.
He was named All-SEC First Team, All-SEC Freshman Team, SEC All-Tournament Team, and USA Today SEC Newcomer of the Year.
He is the fourth member of LSU’s starting five to declare for the draft.
