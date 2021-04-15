LSP investigates 2 fatal crashes overnight in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating two, separate fatal crashes that occurred late Wednesday, April 14, and early Thursday, April 15 in Livingston Parish.
The first crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Cockerham Road south of Lockhart Road near Denham Springs. Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the Jessica Brown, 41, of Denham Springs, died in the crash.
Investigators say the crash occurred as Brown was traveling eastbound on Cockerham Road in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when, for reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.
Brown was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scrantz.
Scrantz says a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Brown for analysis.
The second crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday on I-12 at the Satsuma entrance ramp in Livingston Parish. Police say Brandon Welch, 23, of Ethel died in the crash.
Investigators say the crash occurred as Welch and another unidentified pedestrian were walking in the westbound Satsuma entrance ramp to I- 12 when a 2004 Cheverolet Acadia was traveling on the entrance ramp and attempted to merge onto I-12.
Police say as the Chevrolet approached the two pedestrians, Welch and the other unidentified pedestrian ran in two different directions.
Scrantz says the driver of the Chevrolet swerved onto the shoulder in an attempt to avoid both pedestrians, but was unsuccessful and hit Welch.
Investigators say Welch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured, police say.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained from Welch and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis.
