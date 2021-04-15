LSP investigates 2 fatal crashes overnight in Livingston Parish

April 15, 2021

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating two, separate fatal crashes that occurred late Wednesday, April 14, and early Thursday, April 15 in Livingston Parish.

The first crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Cockerham Road south of Lockhart Road near Denham Springs. Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the Jessica Brown, 41, of Denham Springs, died in the crash.

Investigators say the crash occurred as Brown was traveling eastbound on Cockerham Road in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when, for reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Brown was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scrantz.

Scrantz says a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Brown for analysis.

The second crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday on I-12 at the Satsuma entrance ramp in Livingston Parish. Police say Brandon Welch, 23, of Ethel died in the crash.

Investigators say the crash occurred as Welch and another unidentified pedestrian were walking in the westbound Satsuma entrance ramp to I- 12 when a 2004 Cheverolet Acadia was traveling on the entrance ramp and attempted to merge onto I-12.

Police say as the Chevrolet approached the two pedestrians, Welch and the other unidentified pedestrian ran in two different directions.

Scrantz says the driver of the Chevrolet swerved onto the shoulder in an attempt to avoid both pedestrians, but was unsuccessful and hit Welch.

Investigators say Welch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured, police say.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from Welch and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis.

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. Please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.
Louisiana State Police

