La. officials prepare to open mass vaccination site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana officials, with help from FEMA, are preparing to open a mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge, La.
The mass vaccination site will be at Bon Carre at 7359 Florida Blvd.
It is scheduled to open on Friday, April 16, at 8 a.m. and will be open six days a week for eight weeks.
Those looking for more information on the vaccines being given or how to make an appointment can call 855-453-8774 or click here for more information.
According to Dr. Kanter and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the vaccine that will be given out at the sites is Pfizer.
Both Broome and Kanter are urging those who have not received a vaccine to get one because this is a unique opportunity for the Baton Rouge community.
The following information is from the office of the mayor:
The federal COVID-19 Community Vaccine Center in Baton Rouge will begin operations Friday April 16, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday.
The site will operate for eight weeks, Tuesday through Sunday, with drive through hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments can be made on site, at brla.gov/GetVaccinated, by calling 1-855-453-0774, or HERE. Walk-ups are also accepted.
“This Community Vaccine Center is a critical tool in our fight to end the pandemic. I am calling on all of our residents to Geaux Get Vaccinated while this center is still available,” said Mayor Broome.
“Vaccinations are our best shot at beating this pandemic, and it is absolutely critical that we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and we are grateful to have this center available to the community. Everyone who still needs an appointment is encouraged to make one today. Our only way out of this is by working together.”
Allocations of vaccine to this site will come directly from the federal government and are in addition to weekly allocations the state of Louisiana receives. All people ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, though 16 and 17 year olds must receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Special thanks to the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, EBR Department of Public Works, EBR Department of Information Services, EBR Emergency Medical Services, City-Parish Radio Shop, Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana National Guard, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Office of Public Health, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
RESOURCES
The City of Baton Rouge has partnered with Uber and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to help provide transportation for residents seeking
COVID-19 vaccinations, including to this new Bon Carre site. For more information on how to access the Uber rides, click here.
For information from the Louisiana Department of Health about how to access the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, visit COVIDVaccine.la.gov.
For assistance from the Louisiana Department of Health with scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, call the state’s vaccination hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
To schedule an appointment at this federal Community Vaccination Center in Baton Rouge, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.