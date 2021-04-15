THE INVESTIGATORS: Son of former head of LSP issued 720 hour suspension over deadly crash

Reeves’ suspension began Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and will last through Thursday, August 19, 2021. The troopers will not be allowed to report back for duty until Monday, August 23, 2021. The agency found that Reeves was involved in a preventable crash in Ouachita Parish in his unit. He was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 165 while responding to a rollover log truck crash in in Caldwell Parish. According to LSP’s findings, the trooper did not activate his unit’s emergency lights or sirens and at one point rear-ended another vehicle. The impact of that crash caused the other car to spin and end up in the grassy median of Ticheli Road.