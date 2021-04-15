THE INVESTIGATORS: Son of former head of LSP issued 720 hour suspension over deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a letter the 9News Investigators obtained, Trooper Kaleb Reeves, the son of former Louisiana State Police superintendent Kevin Reeves has been hit with a 720 hour suspension. The punishment is tied to a crash Reeves was involved in back in October 2020.
Reeves’ suspension began Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and will last through Thursday, August 19, 2021. The troopers will not be allowed to report back for duty until Monday, August 23, 2021. The agency found that Reeves was involved in a preventable crash in Ouachita Parish in his unit. He was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 165 while responding to a rollover log truck crash in in Caldwell Parish. According to LSP’s findings, the trooper did not activate his unit’s emergency lights or sirens and at one point rear-ended another vehicle. The impact of that crash caused the other car to spin and end up in the grassy median of Ticheli Road.
The officer that investigated the crash noted Trooper Reeves did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash and that he was going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone five second prior to the crash. Four people were inside the car the trooper crashed into. Two of the passengers, an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old died as a result of the crash and two others were sent to the hospital with injuries.
Under that suspension, agency policy dictates no officer should work escorts, paid off-duty details, or overtime in any capacity.
Reeves does have the right to appeal the punishment.
