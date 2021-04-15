How to sign up for a virtual town hall on COVID-19 happening today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone who may be interested in learning more about the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a virtual town hall happening Thursday that could help give some insight.
The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a series of virtual community conversations called “All Things Covid-19 Vaccines – A Tele-Townhall for Sharing Information and Answers.”
For the Baton Rouge area, the tele-townhall is April 15 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Each event will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.
Local panelists will include:
- Rev. Ritney Castine – Pastor, Trinity AME Church
- Dr. Alecia Cyprian – CEO, Southeast Community Health Systems
- Dr. Dawn Marcelle – Region 2 Medical Director, OPH, LDH
- Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade – Executive Director, Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge
- Courtney Sanford – Ambassador, LDH
The goal of these events is to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine, dispel myths, and answer direct questions from participants. The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
