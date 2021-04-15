Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency due to ongoing weather threat

Gov. Edwards’ office explains a state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts. Those efforts will be coordinated through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Initial requests have been received from parishes for items such as tarps and water pumps. GOHSEP stands ready to support the efforts of federal, state and local partners in the ongoing search and rescue operations in the Gulf of Mexico for the crew of a lift boat that capsized this week during an earlier round of severe weather.