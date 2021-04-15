Four cornerback possibilities for Saints in first round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is no greater hole on the Saints current roster than the one at cornerback. With Janoris Jenkins gone, the Saints could be in the market for a day starter at the position with their first round selection at #28.
Here are four possibilities:
1.) Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Farley opted out of the 2020 season but was incredibly productive for the Hokies during his time in Blacksburg. He finished his career with six interceptions in two seasons. Farley is a bigger corner at 6′2 and 207 pounds. There was a time where the Saints would have had no shot to land Farley at #28, but back surgery has caused him to drop on boards.
2.) Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
As draft boards begin to take shape, Newsome appears to be within striking distance for the Saints. Newsome stands 6′0 and has the ability to play press or man coverage. He ran a 4.39 forty yard dash at his pro day answering any questions about his speed.
3.) Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State.
Samuel’s name is starting to pop up on more and more mock drafts to the Saints. Samuel is only 5′10 but plays with plenty of tenacity. Samuel possesses an incredibly quick twitch that allows him to break on routes. In 2020, Samuel had three interceptions for the Seminoles. He’s the son of former All-Pro cornerback, Asante Samuel.
4.) Tyson Campbell, Georgia
Campbell is currently projected as a late first/early second round pick. Campbell is another big corner at 6′2. He could also be described as more of a potential over production type of prospect. He only had one interception during his time with the Bulldogs but could have the physical traits worthy of the selection.
