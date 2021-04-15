FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers on the way but expect a dry afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Noon today, with the National Weather Service deciding for now not to extend the watch into Friday.
However, it looks as though at least a couple more rounds of showers and t-storms can be expected from Friday into early Saturday and some threat of flooding will persist if any additional rainfall occurs.
Showers and t-storms will be widespread this morning, with locally heavy rainfall and a few strong storms once again possible. The main threat from any stronger storms is hail.
While locally heavy rainfall is certainly a threat again this morning, the good news is that storms should be fairly progressive and most of us should be dry by lunchtime. And a mainly dry afternoon is then expected, with highs in the low 70s.
A few showers and t-storms could return overnight into Friday morning as subtle upper-air disturbances continue to move west-to-east through the area. But it looks as though more widespread shower and t-storm activity will hold off until Friday afternoon and evening. Considerable cloud cover and returning rains should keep Friday’s highs near 70 degrees.
We’re hopeful that while some rain will likely linger into early Saturday morning we should start to trend drier by Saturday afternoon.
And we finally get a chance to see a more significant dry out from Sunday through the first half of next week.
Additional rains of 1.5″ to 3.0″ will be common through Saturday morning, with the potential for locally higher amounts.
With that in mind, we will continue to closely monitor river levels around the area. You can keep up with the latest stages and forecasts by clicking here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.