BRPD asking for help locating man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.
Tyrese Hill is wanted on the charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. Hill is 6′2″ and weighs 185 with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 App. Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
