YOUR MONEY: Save money while planning a vacation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone had to put their travel plans on hold last year.
Now that vaccines are widely available you might feel safer going on that postponed trip.
If you’re looking to plan a late spring or summer trip, RetailMeNot.com found some good deals to save you and your family some money.
Shopping Expert Sara Skirboll shares four ideas for getting out of the house to take a vacation or staycation.
First, she recommends checking in somewhere local. After a year of being mostly confined to your home, how good does a plush hotel bed sound?
With the travel industry hit hard due to the pandemic booking sites like Hotwire are offering deep discounts.
You can browse RetailMeNot’s travel discounts page to see where you can really stretch your dollar.
Hotels.com is offering up to 40 percent off and bookings on Expedia are 10 percent off for members.
If you are still working from home and can technically work anywhere with WiFi access consider renting an Airbnb.
RetailMeNot found a deal where Airbnb will offer $75 off your first stay.
Skirboll recommends signing up for travel insurance in case you need to change your plans.
How about a road trip?
This was a popular option during the pandemic as many families across America rented RVs to hit the open roads.
Right now, you can get up to 25 percent off travel costs.
If you are keen on staying outdoors consider going on a camping trip.
If you don’t feel comfortable staying in a hotel or being around a lot of people you can camp with your immediate family members in the great outdoors.
National and state parks are open again so it’s a good time to plan a trip.
Make sure you plan ahead of time by checking to see if you need permits or reservations.
If you need camping gear, Bass Pro Shops is offering up to 35 percent off on outdoor gear.
Here are some other travel deals RetailMeNot found if you’re interested in planning a trip soon.
