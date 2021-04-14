Streets in Plaquemine see high water after Tuesday’s rain event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people in the Capital area have been dealing with flooded roads after Tuesday’s rains.
When it rains in Plaquemine, some of the old roads in the city always take on high water. One of those is Canal Street, where cars were driving slowly as they made their way through the flooding.
And bordering Canal Street on LA 1, parts of the highway were submerged for hours.
“Every time it rains, this is what we get,” said Everett Skidmore. “It’s a low area out here, streets low, everything low, you know. And it’s like a hole and like a bowl.”
Folks like Skidmore have lived on Desorby Street in Plaquemine for 10 years now. On Tuesday, he was trying to clear some of the storm drains in his neighborhood.
“I’m just trying to clear them out, so the water can drain out as much as it can, because if we don’t do this, it will really take a while for the water to drain off,” Skidmore added.
One woman who lives on the street said she had trouble getting into her home after she parked her car in the driveway.
“I climbed on that brick and got in and got out,” said Jackie, a Plaquemine resident. “It’s awful. Something has to be done. This drainage system is ridiculous. It’s deplorable and it’s unfair.”
City officials said too much rain fell too fast for drainage to keep up. Thankfully, it didn’t last any longer.
Delacy Obear actually had to move her car from the street to the grass, because the water was getting so high.
“Nothing I can do,” she said. “I don’t have a boat. Do you have a boat I could borrow?”
Parts of Obear’s street were blocked off with cones because of the high water and she said it was a smart move.
“Sometimes, when it rains, cars think that they can get through here and they get stuck. I’ve seen a couple of cars have to call and get a wrecker to pull them out because they got stuck because of the water,” Obear explained.
Neighbors are wishing for some drainage solutions. But in reality, they’re just hoping the rain isn’t as bad for the rest of this week.
“Something has to be done. We can’t continue to function in this manner,” said Jackie.
