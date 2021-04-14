Police investigating a person affiliated with ride-share company

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local police are investigating a person affiliated with a ride-share company after reports of displays of concerning behavior according to LSU’s Twitter account.
Suspicious behavior has been noted before and after ride share drop offs and have been reported to the police.
In their tweet, LSU also states that there are number of rumors regarding an individual being shared on social media such as missing or abducted students and while those are not accurate, know that authorities are currently working on the case based on suspicious behaviors demonstrated.
If you have any information regarding this person or have experienced any suspicious behavior by a ride share driver please contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Remember to always report suspicious activity, if you see something, say something.
