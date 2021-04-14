Man accused of seriously injuring, robbing 2 women in Baton Rouge arrested in Kenner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted in connection with badly hurting two women in Baton Rouge while robbing them was arrested in Kenner on Tuesday, April 12, according to investigators.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Freddie Washington IV, 20, of Baton Rouge, was caught by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.
Investigators said they believe he is responsible for robbing two women on Nicholson Drive near West Lee Drive on April 9 around 3:45 a.m. The victims are still in the hospital and only listed as stable, according to officials.
BRPD said Washington will be sent back to Baton Rouge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder (2 counts) and armed robbery.
His picture has not yet been released.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.