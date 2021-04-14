LSU senior guard invited to 2021 USA Women’s Americup Team Trials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior point guard Khayla Pointer has accepted an invitation to attend the 2021 USA Women’s Americup Team Trials in Columbia, South Carolina.
Last season, Pointer started all 22 games for the Tigers and averaged 16.9 points a game, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assist. Pointer was named to the 2021 All-SEC First team and she was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
She is one of 20 players invited to attend the team trials being held April 18-21. The Americup Team is coached by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.
Staley will be assisted by University of Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and Jennifer Rizzotti 2021 USA National Team assistant coach.
A total of 12 players will be selected to help the team claim gold and advance to the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament.
