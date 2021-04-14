LSU baseball game vs. Grambling State re-scheduled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game vs. Grambling State originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 that was postponed due to severe weather has now been re-scheduled.
LSU will take on Grambling on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. in Alex Box, Skip Bertman Field. The game will streamed on SEC Network+.
LSU is coming off their first SEC series win of the season over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum as they host No. 5 South Carolina for a three game series the first game begins on Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
