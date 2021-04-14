THE INVESTIGATORS: Port Allen police officer placed on unpaid leave after allegedly using taser on handcuffed 67-year-old

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen officer Nolan Dehon, III has been placed on unpaid leave, days after the 9News Investigators exposed an attack he allegedly carried out against a 67-year-old man in police custody.
The Port Allen city council voting to delay a hearing to decide the officer’s fate tonight during their regularly scheduled meeting.
According to arrest records, Dehon allegedly used his taser on a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit at the time. The man ended up having to be rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged attack that sent 50,000 volts of electricity pulsing into his body. The man was tased two times within a 10-second time frame before being taken to the Port Allen Police Department.
The man had to be taken to the hospital following the encounter with officer Dehon. It’s unclear if the officer will face any criminal charges in the matter.
The hearing has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 5.
