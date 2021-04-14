FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather continues for the next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Active weather will continue for the next several days as a cold front meanders near the northern Gulf Coast and periodic upper-air disturbances trigger rounds of showers and thunderstorms along the boundary. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through noon on Thursday.
For today, the pattern looks quite similar, with showers and thunderstorms expected to fire to our west during the early morning hours and then tracking eastward through our area from mid-morning into the afternoon.
Heavy rainfall is the greatest concern today, with a Level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding posted from metro Baton Rouge into SW Mississippi and westward to near Lafayette. But the Storm Prediction Center also has the majority of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted from Lafayette to Lake Charles.
Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threats in any stronger storms. Otherwise, temperatures may once again be stuck in the 60s for much of the day, with perhaps a brief window for readings to sneak into the low 70s around metro Baton Rouge.
A lull in the rains is expected this evening before showers and thunderstorms once again fire overnight into Thursday morning. Once again, heavy rainfall will be a concern and the Storm Prediction Center also carries a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area into Thursday.
One slight bit of good news is that most of Thursday’s activity should be concentrated in the morning, with mainly dry conditions expected by lunch and through the remainder of the day.
Unfortunately, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms appear likely from Friday into Saturday, although we’re cautiously optimistic that the heavy rain threat won’t be quite as widespread.
The current outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center indicates an additional 3″ to 5″ of rain can be expected locally through Sunday morning, with higher totals certainly possible.
We will finally dry out by Sunday as the front gets a push farther south into the Gulf of Mexico.
