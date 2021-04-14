EBRPSS discusses plan for schools in event of another COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One day after a planned sickout in East Baton Rouge Schools, Superintendent Sito Narcisse held a virtual town hall to address teachers’ and parents’ concerns.
He said the pandemic just added one more obstacle for teachers to face while getting kids acclimated to the classroom.
And while students are having to adjust constantly to keep everyone safe, Narcisse added he wants everyone to know they’re working on a plan moving forward in case schools are faced with another outbreak.
“We will be creating a playbook in professional development with leaders and operation folks so they can have clarity on what the COVID rules that happen in schools, whether that’s plexiglass or how people react because we’re pushing to make sure that all children come back in person and for those who still feel uncomfortable with in-person, we will have a virtual school that we are working on,” Narcisse explained.
RELATED STORIES:
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will meet Wednesday, April 14.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.