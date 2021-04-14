Coach O looks forward to seeing crowd for LSU Spring Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Perhaps a few LSU fans who stayed away from the 2020 pandemic college football season will make their way to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 17, at noon, when the Tigers play their annual spring game.
“And really, the energy of the crowd - we ain’t been in front of a crowd in awhile,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “We look forward to a big crowd on Saturday. [It] should be a wonderful day.”
Coach O said things will be very basic, with vanilla offensive and defensive formations. But fans will see the first team offense take on the first team defense.
And while things may be somewhat simple, there may be some challenges to running the ball.
“We’re very thin at running back. Right now, we have a lot of running backs hurt. I wish we could have a full scrimmage where we could have all our backs and we’re cranking things up real good. We weren’t able to do that at all during the spring. So, we have to do that more during fall camp,” Orgeron added.
Admission to the game is absolutely free. The gates will open at 11 a.m. Fans will be able to enter at the South and West gates.
Masks will be required to enter Tiger Stadium and LSU said it will follow safety protocols currently in place for outdoor athletic events and social distancing is encouraged.
For those not attending, the game can be watched on SEC Network+.
