BRPD narcotics officer Cpl. Jason Acree arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cpl. Jason Acree, a 12-year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department, has been arrested for the second time in less than two months.
The latest charge for the 34-year-old is obstruction of justice. No other details were provided.
Acree was first arrested at the end of February on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics and malfeasance in office.
Police Chief Murphy Paul launched an internal investigation after an alleged complaint from within the police department of possible criminal wrongdoing and corruption within the BRPD Narcotics Division.
According to BRPD, the investigation revealed Acree distributed drugs to someone in Baton Rouge.
Acree has been with the BRPD Narcotics Division for six years. He is on paid administrative leave.
Another officer, Cpl. Jeremiah Ardoin was arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen electronics.
The investigation is ongoing.
