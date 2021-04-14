Beloved Baton Rouge hardware store owner, pastor dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tributes are pouring in on social media for businessmen and pastor Henry G. Bingham Jr.
Bingham passed away this week, according to those who knew him well.
He owned a hardware store and was a longtime pastor at Restoration of Joy Church.
Bingham worked his way up as an employee at Our Hardware in Baton Rouge on Perkins Road near the I-10 overpass and eventually became the store’s owner.
“Received word this morning from Baton Rouge that a long time Ministry friend and partner went on to His Reward in Glory. Pastor Henry Bingham Jr. was a great friend, faithful servant and a loving husband, father and pastor,” one man, Gary Poster posted on Facebook.
“I am personally deeply saddened for Melanie and the family and Church. We pray great comfort and peace over the family and church. When we pastored over 20 years ago in Baton Rouge we traded pulpits and worked together on outreaches and conferences. He will be greatly missed,” Porter said.
“We have a beautiful world because of a beautiful God,” Bingham is heard saying in a video shared to social media, in which he describes the plants available for sale at his hardware store on May 26, 2020.
“I just heard my friend, Henry Bingham from Our Hardware, passed away yesterday or today. Henry was such a good man and friend. We helped each other a lot over the years. I still tried to visit him every week even though I wasn’t in the business anymore. I will miss my friend and Baton Rouge lost a very good man. RIP Henri! I loved you my friend,” another man Gordon Mese posted on Facebook.
Bingham was also a recipient of WAFB’s Hand It On award for his dedication to the community.
This is a developing story. WAFB will have more on this story when more information is available.
