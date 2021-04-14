Baton Rouge Salvation Army offers relief during April severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With severe weather passing through the area for a few days, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is responding to help those who need it.
“Whether you need shelter from the storm or there is a need for services following the storm, The Salvation Army stands ready to serve our community,” Said Major Don Tekautz.
Flooding has been the biggest concern so far.
Officials said the emergency shelter on Airline Highway will be open 24 hours, with expanded capacity through Saturday.
They added breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served on-site in the shelter for those days.
