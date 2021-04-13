Two people escape mobile home fire in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are safe following a blaze that destroyed a mobile home on the morning of Tuesday, April 13.
Crews got the call at 6:15 a.m. to a mobile home fire in the Forest Mobile Home Estates community in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s between Pines and Buncombe Roads.
Both people inside the home were able to escape the fire unharmed. One person had to escape through a window while the other got through the front door.
According to crews on scene, a firefighter suffered minor injuries responding to the fire.
Oxygen was administered to Thor, a dog at the scene. According to the Humane Society of NWLA and the dog is en route to their vet for care.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
