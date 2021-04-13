Rapper NBA YoungBoy booked into St. Martin Parish Jail on federal hold

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has been booked into jail in St. Martin Parish after being taken into custody.
No charges are listed for Gaulden but a representative with the St. Martin Sheriff’s Office said he’s being kept in their custody on a hold for the US Marshal’s Service.
He was taken into FBI custody Monday, March 22, 2021, according to several news outlets. Police attempted to stop a vehicle the rapper was in. He reportedly had an outstanding federal warrant.
After a short pursuit, Gaulden attempted to flee on foot. Police reportedly used a K-9 unit to track him down.
He was arrested and taken into custody around 1 p.m.
In September 2020, Gaulden and 16 others were arrested on drug and firearm charges while filming a music video in Baton Rouge. In December, Baton Rouge police were ordered to return more than $40,000 in cash, a $300,000 cashier’s check, and two diamond chains that were confiscated during the arrest.
He was freed on a $75,000 bond.
Gaulden currently lives in Los Angeles after being evicted from his home in Louisiana for filming a music video on the property, which violated his lease agreement. According to court records, he also recently skipped out on required drug tests.
Gaulden was YouTube’s most-viewed artist in 2019, beating out top pop stars like Billie Eilish, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Post Malone.
Yaya Mayweather, daughter of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, wrote on her Instagram story that her “day has been completely ruined” after finding out about the news. Earlier this year, Yaya gave birth to YoungBoy’s son, Kentrell Gaulden, Jr.
